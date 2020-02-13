ValuEngine Downgrades Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) to Sell

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 million, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

