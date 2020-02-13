ValuEngine Upgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Buy

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $147.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42. Spotify has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 64.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

