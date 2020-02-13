Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THG. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

THG opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

