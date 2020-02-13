Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPCO. TheStreet upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

TPCO opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $308,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc purchased 184,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 51.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.