Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $520.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.29. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.57.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
