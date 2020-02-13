Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $520.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.29. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 793,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agenus by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,960 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 148,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agenus by 1,488.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 281,580 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

