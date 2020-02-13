Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

WYNN opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,771,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,043 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

