Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Share Price

Press coverage about Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Quotient earned a news impact score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of QTNT opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Quotient has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $573.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

QTNT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

