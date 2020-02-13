ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,950 shares of company stock worth $328,331. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

