Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

Shares of ACGL opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Insiders sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,471,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

