INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $966,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

