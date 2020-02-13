Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 195,610 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,417.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 263,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.