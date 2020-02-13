Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.
ARNA opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.64.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.
