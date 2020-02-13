Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.51 per share, with a total value of $183,230.58. Insiders have bought a total of 13,545 shares of company stock worth $518,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.