BidaskClub Downgrades Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.
Dmc Global stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.
Dmc Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.
