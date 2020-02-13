BidaskClub Downgrades Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Dmc Global stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $139,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

