Boston Partners Grows Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678,573 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SLM were worth $175,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

