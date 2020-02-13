Boston Partners Has $177.45 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Boston Partners raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.35% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $177,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

