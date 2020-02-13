Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $179,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

