Boston Partners Buys 122,851 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,851 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.81% of Regency Centers worth $190,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of REG opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

