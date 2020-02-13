Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,820 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.