Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,259,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334,443 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $210,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

