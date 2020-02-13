Boston Partners Has $264.02 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,861 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.61% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $264,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

LH stock opened at $187.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $188.20.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

