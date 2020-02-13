Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 4,320 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $157.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.12 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

