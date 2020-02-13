David Christopher Mello Sells 74,993 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) EVP David Christopher Mello sold 74,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $750,679.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,090.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GlobalSCAPE stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

