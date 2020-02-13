Alyson S. Barclay Sells 8,789 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alyson S. Barclay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of ESCO Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,416,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.