Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Buys $878,655.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.