Maria Belousova Sells 17,929 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.75 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 81.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in GrubHub by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 195.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

