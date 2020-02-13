Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 1,733 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05.

On Thursday, December 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68.

On Monday, November 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $731,688.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36.

ServiceNow stock opened at $349.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $355.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $547,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,017,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 456,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,137,000 after acquiring an additional 308,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

