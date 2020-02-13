ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Alyson S. Barclay Sells 6,211 Shares

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyson S. Barclay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of ESCO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26.

Shares of ESE opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,416,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.