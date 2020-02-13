Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 2,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $205.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $6,489,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 453,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,012,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.