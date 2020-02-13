John Downie Purchases 29,935,033 Shares of Eagle Nickel Limited (ASX:PM1) Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Eagle Nickel Limited (ASX:PM1) insider John Downie acquired 29,935,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$568,765.63 ($403,379.88).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Eagle Nickel Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.02 ($0.02).

Eagle Nickel Company Profile

Pure Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration and development of battery metals in Australia. The company primarily explores for manganese, lithium, and tantalum metals. It holds 100% interest in the Battery Hub manganese and Lake Blanche projects, as well as 80% interests in the Morrissey Hill project located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

