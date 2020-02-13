Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11.

FENC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $215,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.10. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

