Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,429.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $576,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $162.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $169.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

