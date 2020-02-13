Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

RHP stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

