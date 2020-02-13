Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Intuit reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

INTU opened at $298.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.28. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1 year low of $226.51 and a 1 year high of $299.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

