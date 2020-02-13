Boston Partners Has $205.68 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Feb 13th, 2020

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947,624 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.90% of East West Bancorp worth $205,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

