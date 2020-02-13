Boston Partners Has $223.34 Million Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Boston Partners lifted its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,301 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.55% of IAA worth $223,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

