Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Icon were worth $231,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Icon by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after acquiring an additional 519,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Icon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,360,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Icon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.18.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.