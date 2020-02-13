Boston Partners Has $235.33 Million Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 422,760.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518,868 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.50% of ING Groep worth $235,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ING Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.