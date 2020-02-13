Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,720,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Loews were worth $247,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

