10,518,558 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,518,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,503,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

