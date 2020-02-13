Boston Partners Buys 55,856 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.62% of L3Harris worth $271,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $230.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.39. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

