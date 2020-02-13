Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,018,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $274,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

