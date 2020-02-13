Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lowered by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total transaction of $214,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $273.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.05. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

