iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,028,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 177,624 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

