SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,456.50 ($45.47) and last traded at GBX 3,437 ($45.21), with a volume of 14424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,415 ($44.92).

Specifically, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDR shares. Citigroup cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,216.11 ($42.31).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,303.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,115.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

