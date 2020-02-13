Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,500. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wizz Air traded as high as GBX 4,375 ($57.55) and last traded at GBX 4,335 ($57.02), with a volume of 17048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,280 ($56.30).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,355 ($57.29).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

In other Wizz Air news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total transaction of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,815.09.

Wizz Air Company Profile (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.