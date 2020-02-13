Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Down 87.9% in January

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCCO stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.62. Technical Communications has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

