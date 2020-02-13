THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Short Interest Update

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in THL Credit by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRD opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. THL Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

