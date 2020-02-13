resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 531,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $546,971.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in resTORbio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 90,066 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in resTORbio by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in resTORbio by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. resTORbio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

resTORbio stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. resTORbio has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

