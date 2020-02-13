TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 147,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,362,197 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday.

TGA opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

