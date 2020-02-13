TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TMSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Get TMSR alerts:

TMSR stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. TMSR has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.09.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.